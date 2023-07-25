Families and children were presented with custom-made mobility equipment that is giving families hope for the future.

This equipment is providing a life-changing opportunity for children with special needs.

Day after day of folding, lifting and struggling has finally come to an end for some families.

Variety – The Children’s Charity partnered with Northwest Tri-County Intermediate Unit 5 (IU5) and Blackburn’s to present 12 adaptive strollers to kids with disabilities.

Charlie LaVallee, the CEO of Variety, said these strollers are for kids that are ‘elopers’ or have mobility issues.

“We had a couple families with kids who are elopers that was really tough. I mean they would go down on the ground or just take off out the door,” said Charlie LaVallee.

LaVallee explains that the purpose is to allow kids to go out into the community and have moments that typical kids have.

One family said that after receiving their stroller, medical visits will go a lot more smoothly.

“You get out of the car for one second, you turn around and she’s gone. Instead of just carrying a stroller in a car seat, we can take the whole stroller. They can strap her in like a wheelchair and it just eliminates so many extra things for us to carry,” said Elisabeth Nicewonger, who received new adaptive stroller for her 3-year-old daughter Grace.

Nicewonger explained that her daughter Grace has other health problems in addition to her autism and says having the stroller will be significantly safer for everyone.

“She’s such a runner. Takes two seconds. Even with her health condition, you wouldn’t know it. She’s so strong and she just takes off. It really is going to change our life,” Nicewonger added.

“Hear with our heads and our hearts what the families are facing. It’s not just some issue. This is somebody’s child, somebody’s grandchild — I have three — and if we approach it that way, I think we’ll bring much greater change,” LaVallee said.

Variety has presented more than 725 pieces of adaptive mobility equipment to children in Erie, Crawford and Warren counties.

If you are interested and would like to learn more, you can visit their website here.