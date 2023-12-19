(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A new animal resource officer will now be starting his position with Millcreek Township.

Millcreek Twp. supervisors confirmed the hiring of the animal resource officer (ARO) at the Dec. 19 supervisor meeting, according to a release.

“We are excited to have such an experienced hire that will work to develop the future of this position with care and compassion,” said Dan Ouellet, the township’s supervisor and planning and development liaison.

The new officer is William Sandstrom, who has over 20 years of animal care experience. Sandstrom is an Erie native who previously worked as a Humane Police Officer for the Humane Society of Northwest Pennsylvania early in his career, until moving to the Harrisburg area.

There, he worked for the Humane Society of Harrisburg for 11 years as Chief Humane Police Officer. He is currently a Dog Law Officer II for the City of Harrisburg, where he has worked since 2016.