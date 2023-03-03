(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — While Saturday, March 4, will feature Erie Zoo’s grand re-opening celebration, the big news is new animals coming to the local attraction.

First, the reopening — the annual celebration will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year, there’s free admission to the zoo all day (last entry is at 4:30 p.m.). From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. chips, queso, coffee and cocoa will be served up while supplies last. Animal talks and demonstrations will be on tap with an orangutan enrichment event at 11 a.m., lemur training at 1 p.m., and a reptile event at 2 p.m.

But throughout the year, Erie Zoo is hoping to bring in new animals to call the zoo their home. Next week, said zoo spokesperson Emily Smicker, the zoo hopes to announce four new primates. While Smicker said the zoo is not yet unveiling which primates, the four new primates will be from two different species.

The zoo also is expecting to add two male black-footed African penguins to its current penguin family over the next couple of months. Meanwhile, the zoo’s prehensile tailed porcupine couple Brillo and BJ recently had a baby.

A local bird — an eastern screech owl, to be specific — is coming to the zoo. Tamarack Wildlife Center of Saegertown rescued and rehabilitated the bird.

“She’s really cute,” Smicker said of the owl.

Baby alligators also will be brought in this year. They will be featured in meet and greets throughout the year.

At the end of last fall, two new red pandas were brought to Erie Zoo. In that same year, the Pixar film “Turning Red” was released and featured red pandas.

“It was very good timing,” Smicker said.

Other than the animal additions, the zoo is planning some big facility projects. The North American river otter exhibit will be taken offline for a majority or all of the season. The zoo recently received a grant to begin a major renovation. The exhibit hasn’t been renovated since the 1980s. While the renovations are underway, zoo visitors won’t be able to see the otters.

“It’ll be worth the wait because it will be a nice new exhibit with lots of room for the otters to play,” Smicker said.

A new family bathroom will be installed at the Kiboka Outpost near the rhino exhibit. Currently there are no bathrooms in that area of the zoo. And while work is underway in that corner of the zoo, they’re hoping to redo the viewing areas for the African painted dogs.

The bridge that connects each half of the park (that leads to the Children’s Zoo) will be rebuilt. Visitors can expect that bridge to be closed during construction, but an alternate path will be available behind the orangutan exhibit.

The zoo also is putting plans into place to redo the front gate area. They hope to restore current mosaics and “add extra elements” to the front gate.

For everything that happens at the zoo, fundraising is key. Smicker said they’re focusing on fundraising this season to match a $3-million grant the institution recently received. And all of this work is part of the path to the zoo seeing it’s accreditation returned.

“We’re continuing to work with our adviser every single month. We’re being very thorough and going above and beyond so once we apply we’re in good standing,” Smicker said of the accreditation pursuit.