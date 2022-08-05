AHN St. Vincent Hospital is teaming up with a local agency to address mental health needs.

St. Vincent Hospital is expanding its Behavioral Health Services by incorporating an outpatient unit.

Health officials say they recognize a need for more mental health services since the pandemic began more than two years ago. Family Services is working with AHN to help both children and adults struggling with mental illness.

One leader from St. Vincent said the pandemic was stressful for families, especially children.

“Think about kids with not knowing whether they’re going to go to school, be online at home, parents having to work from home and sometimes be teachers for their children, just so much uncertainty. Social isolation has really resulted in a tremendous uptick in mental health problems,” said Anthony Mannarino, chair, Psychiatry and Behavioral Health, AHN St. Vincent.

The new Behavioral Health Center is located in Yorktown Center on West 12th Street.