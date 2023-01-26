There’s a new convenience store in the 300 block of 26th Street in Erie.

The new business is called KT Mart and is owned by an Erie resident who is a New American, originally from Bhutan. She said for the past several weeks neighbors have been asking her when the store will be open.

The business is located in the same neighborhood as AHN St. Vincent, and the owner said the Erie community has been especially welcoming.

“I’m really excited to work in Erie, especially, because it’s really welcoming. It is really helping local business. You can see, all the time, the mayor is there welcoming new Americans opening their business, so I feel like it’s really helpful for us to open the new business,” said Dharma Gurung, owner, KT Mart.

Gurung added that this is her second business, and she is encouraged by the support she has received at her restaurant Tandoori Hut on Washington Avenue.