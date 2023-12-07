The City of Erie provided an update on a program that facilitates more development in the region.

It’s a Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance program, also known as LERTA. The program is designed to encourage re-investment throughout the city.

Mayor Joe Schember gave new details on this program that was created in 2019, saying that more than $300 million have been invested in improving commercial and residential properties in Erie.

He explained how the program benefits those who use it.

“They don’t have to pay any tax on the investment in their real estate for 10 years on the residential side. On the commercial side, they don’t have to pay any city or county tax, and you only have to pay 20% to the school district until 10 years go by. And then, of course, in 10 years they start to pay more. It seems to be going really well,” said Mayor Schember.

Schember added much of this investment is commercial and about $49 million has been invested in residential property.