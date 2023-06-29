The Tops Friendly Market on West 26th Street closed last week, and many people that shopped there are not happy.

Many of them are left without a grocery store in their community, forcing them to shop elsewhere.

EMTA has a proposed solution to alleviate the food desert created in the area.

Many of the people in that area don’t have transportation so the new route will take them to the Tops location on West 38th Street.

The new EMTA Route 34 will begin on July 15. It starts from downtown and loops from West 21st Street and continues through Pittsburgh Avenue, Greengarden and Elmwood Avenue to Tops on West 38th Street.

“And given that food desert issue now, that Tops had put those folks in. It gave us the opportunity to step in and do what we do and get a vehicle for those folks to Tops of West 38th and Liberty,” said Jeremy Peterson of the Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority.

He said the route will initially start Wednesdays and Saturdays from anywhere from 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. to about 7 p.m.

“We are going to pilot it until August 26 to see and measure our ridership. If it still continues to be popular for those folks, we will continue that route,” Peterson said.

Leanna Nieratko, the president and CEO of Erie Food Co-Op said food deserts have wide-spanning impacts.

“From everything — from education to health to incomes to jobs to a large grocery store closing, it’s not just a loss of food, it’s a loss of jobs. It’s a loss of access for people,” Nieratko said.

The Erie Food Co-Op’s second location is in downtown Erie was put in a food desert.

“The interesting thing about us being downtown is that a lot of the big grocery stores require a certain median income to go anywhere and I see people comment ‘Why wasn’t it a Trader Joe’s or an Aldi that moved downtown? Why was it The Co-Op?’ It’s because they won’t. So we kind of have to save ourselves by setting up grocery stores downtown,” Nieratko went on to say.

Peterson said details on the new route and time points will be made available after they work on finalizing the schedule.