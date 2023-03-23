LECOM Health officials announced a groundbreaking addition to the Millcreek Community Hospital Thursday morning.

The hospital has started work on a new emergency department (ER) and intensive care unit (ICU). The two-story addition will provide a new emergency entrance and exit directly off Peach Street with a dedicated ambulance-only drop-off area.

The project manager said this has been in the works for about two years.

“I’m not an architect, I’m not an engineer, but I can have some appreciation now for both of those jobs and the complexities that go into creating a new hospital. I was happy to be a part of it. Now, I hope this can be something that the community appreciates and uses and is comfortable coming here and having us take care of them,” said Dr. Anthony Ferretti, vice president of surgical services.

Construction is set to be completed sometime in late 2024.