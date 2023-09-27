Erie County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — New and expectant parents are invited to a Community Baby Shower event where the first 100 families will receive a free baby supply kit.

The Community Baby Shower event is taking place Wednesday, September 27, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Mercy Anchor Community Center Gymnasium (1012 E. 28th Street in Erie).

The first 100 families in attendance will receive free baby supply kits. Attendees will also have the chance to win prizes and connect with various community resources that can assist them on their parenting journey.

Community resources in attendance will include The Erie Family Center, Crime Victim’s Center, Erie Dawn, the United Way Imagination Library, WIC of Erie, and more.

This event is presented by the Mercy Center for Women and Geisinger.