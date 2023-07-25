Erie Gives Day is just around the corner, and the Erie Community Foundation has announced this year’s new features.

Erie Gives Day picks up in two weeks starting Tuesday, August 8, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The foundation is introducing bonus bucks for their new corporate partners.

Erie Insurance has increased its sponsorship this year to $100,000 — 75% will match a pro-rated pool, for example.

The Erie Community Foundation works with the nonprofit partnership to help all 467 nonprofits get registered.

“We hear every year that they use this as really their annual solicitation, their annual fun drive if you will, and they are able to use the money. It’s unrestricted, so it can help support staff, infrastructure and unanticipated events, and I think our nonprofits really rely on this day for that,” said Karen Bilowith, president & CEO of the Erie Community Foundation.

Erie Gives has raised over $48.3 million for local nonprofits over its 12-year history.