The City of Erie is helping more than a dozen small business owners through a micro-grant program called the Flagship Fund.

A total of 18 local businesses are getting a boost from the City of Erie. Twice a year, micro-grants are awarded to small business owners who apply for the Flagship Fund.

“Funding’s a challenge, so if we’re able to assist that way that’s important. Secondly, having the business owner understand that the city appreciates what they’re doing, that we appreciate their investment and we appreciate their efforts,” said Chris Groner, economic development director for the City of Erie.

Several business owners said these grants allow them to make much-needed improvements.

“We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for Erie. They keep us going and with the help of these grants, it just takes us from more of a stone age process that we have more to an up-to-date, easier (process) so we can grow,” said Stacy Kessler, co-owner of Stefanelli’s Candies.

“It definitely would be a struggle if we didn’t have this opportunity, which I am so grateful for Erie to actually support. One thing I love about Erie is you know they shop local and eat local, that’s a big thing,” said Emilio Marrero, owner of Mad Millz Ice Cream Shop.

One family-owned business proves Marrero’s point. Kraus Department Store has been in business for more than 125 years.

The store manager said they plan to use grant money to update the facade of the Ninth Street entrance and encouraged other business owners to apply for the Flagship Fund.

“We see a few opportunities a year, so when we feel like it’s applicable or when we have something like this that we were thinking about for a long time, the worst they can say is no,” said Owen Nowosielski, manager of Kraus Department Store.