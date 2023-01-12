State funding will support multiple drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater projects in Pennsylvania.

According to a news release, the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST) is awarding $236 million to fund water quality improvement projects across the commonwealth including Erie.

“I’m proud of everything that we have accomplished together, and I know that as the commonwealth continues to make increased investments through state and federal funding, including the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, we will see communities continue to rebuild and grow stronger and more vibrant than ever,” said Gov. Wolf.

For Erie County, $3,321,024 will be awarded to rehabilitate the Garrison Run stormwater system – relining 2,700 feet of piping and repairing an existing concrete headwall. The project will eliminate the risk of future property damage due to catastrophic failure and create a healthier environment.

The Garrison Run stormwater system was constructed in 1917 and carries stormwater from a portion of the Bayfront Parkway.

State Senator Dan Laughlin commended the funding saying that the stormwater system was in desperate need of repair, even causing a sinkhole and damaging nearby property.

“This funding will allow for necessary improvements to be made to sections of both Garrison Run and the adjacent McDannell Run to not only improve public health and safety conditions, but also prevent future risk of damage,” said Sen. Laughlin (R-49).

Erie’s stormwater system serves more than 38,000 people.