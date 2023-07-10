“Internet for all” is the goal of a partnership looking to provide all communities with equitable and affordable broadband access.

The director of the Erie County Planning Department, Jessica Horan, said a countywide initiative is being made to reach unserved homes.

With help from the Erie Area Council of Governments (EACOG), she added they are able to identify the addresses of homes in need of internet service.

Horan added their first order of business is seeking grant funding to go to the unserved areas.

Michelle Jaggi, the executive director of EACOG, said the area in need is primarily below the Interstate 90 border — affecting a majority of rural residents that are completely without internet.

“Right now, we’re concentrated on over 3,500 homes that are completely unserved with regard to internet and that is our focus. All 38 municipalities would benefit from and need some boost with internet, so this project does touch every single municipality,” said Jaggi.

Horan added that later on down the road, their next goal is to help provide higher-speed internet to those with low broadband.