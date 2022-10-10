Artwork continues to decorate Erie as residents can now see three new murals in the community.

A mural, part of the Purposeful Placemaking Initiative, can be seen along East 11th and Reed streets, highlighting aspects of the community. When asked by residents what they would like to represent them, they responded with, “We just want color.”

The artwork at East 11th and Reed streets with a salamander painted as a tiger surrounded by vibrant colors is now on display, along with two other murals on East 26th and Peach streets, commissioned by the Sisters of Saint Joseph.

The executive director of Sisters of Saint Joseph said the murals highlight Erie’s history and welcomes residents into downtown Erie.

“We have public art all over the place, but for the neighborhoods to have for this high impact transformation, the murals are really fantastic for that,” said Heather Caspar, executive director, Sisters of Saint Joseph.

Caspar said the artists are expected to be back at the end of the month to complete the murals, weather permitting.