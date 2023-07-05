There’s no better place to have a picnic than in the park, at the lake, or in the vineyards and now there’s a business in North East that does all the work for you.

Bebe’s Basket specializes in “to-go picnics”. The picnic baskets include your choice of a sandwich and sides, and they also offer kid-sized picnic baskets.

The pink storefront, located at the corner of Main and Lake streets also features a unique collection of local artisan gifts.

Nancy Haibach, owner of Bebe’s, said her inspiration for the store came after the passing of Paul Nelson, who owned Waldameer.

“I was reading in the bio about how he started as a kid in the park packing picnic lunches. And I’m really nostalgic that way and I really loved that story and I thought that’s a great idea for this community out here,” Haibach said.

Haibach, who also owns the Elsie Greer House Bed & Breakfast, added Bebe was her mother’s nickname.