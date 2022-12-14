A group looking to help youngsters in Erie showed off their new digs to the public on Wednesday.

The Youth Leadership Institute of Erie held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and an open house to highlight the new building they’ll be operating in. The group offers after-school programming for students looking to become leaders among their peers.

The renovation of the East Lake Road location has taken years, but officials said the end result is satisfying.

“So there are some after-school programs we’re looking into implementing. As well as downstairs, there is going to be a very cool tech lab with computers and technology that we were awarded,” said Catheryn Easterling, board chair.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The building is currently up and running with some programs with plans for an expanded level of learning in the new year.