Students at several schools in the City of Erie learned about influential African American leaders.

Friday, a new organization called “100 Black Men of Erie” taught students about the trailblazer Jackie Robinson.

A national organization called 100 Black Men has expanded to Erie.

It’s a mentorship program that is working with students in the Erie School District.

“It’s nice that a lot of our black brothers can actually get together and help the students out by mentoring so that’s are biggest key is mentoring our young youth,” said Isaac Easter, a member of 100 Black Men.

They’re celebrating Jackie Robinson, one of the founders of 100 Black Men.

One Pfeiffer Burleigh student said Robinson, who was the first black trailblazers to play in the major leagues, ss an inspiration to he and his classmates.

“It’s a lot of fun to learn about somebody that’s successful. A lot of people look up to him to be just like him when they grow up,” said Zymeer Jones, Pfeiffer Burleigh student.

Representatives from 100 Black Men said its important for young students in Erie to learn about black leaders who broke barriers.

“Jackie Robinson is one of those people that you hear about often during Black History Month and a lot of kids know him for baseball. But, they don’t know this side of him, they don’t know how much of his time, treasure and talent was spent trying to make society better and more fair, and more just, and more humane,” explained Marcus Atkinson, a community leader for 100 Black Men.

The Erie SeaWolves are partnering with 100 Black Men, celebrating Jackie Robinson Day at Saturday afternoon’s game.