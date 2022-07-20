(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie Zoo’s newest exhibit is now open to the public.

The Hilbert Family Primate Habitat opened Wednesday, July 20 in the former Giraffe House in the center of the zoo, featuring two Eastern black and white colobus monkeys.

The new habitat has multiple climbing features and platform heights for the monkeys.

The zoo has been renovating the former Giraffe house since the fall of 2021. This comes after the zoo’s giraffe, Nigel, was sent to the NEW Zoo & Adventure Park near Green Bay, Wisconsin in Oct. 2019 for a giraffe breeding program.

The new habitat includes an indoor play area for the monkeys, an outdoor viewing panel, and an elevated platform funded in memory of Benjamin David Hynes.

The space also features a large patio adjacent to the animal area for private rentals, including weddings and parties. The zoo says the patio will be open to the public when not reserved.

According to the Erie Zoo, Eastern black and white colobus monkeys, known for their black and white coats and long beautiful tails, are native to equatorial Africa and are the most arboreal monkeys on the continent.

Erie Zoo officials say they plan to add additional species to the new Primate Habitat in the near future.

The Erie Zoo is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit eriezoo.org for more information on the exhibits and to get tickets.