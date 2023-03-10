The Erie Zoo introduced its newest residents on Friday.

The zoo showed off its four new monkeys. The monkeys arrived at the Erie Zoo last fall, but they’ve been in quarantine until now.

The larger monkeys are swamp monkeys, while the smaller monkeys with longer tails are spot-nose monkeys. The zoo has a male and female of both kinds.

“These guys are all tree monkeys and they hang out at all different areas of the canopies in Africa so they really mesh well together. The swamp monkeys and the guenons came together so they are well introduced. It will just be introducing them all to the colobus monkeys that we are working on now,” said Emily Smicker, Erie Zoo.

The Erie Zoo is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.