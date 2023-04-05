(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Those going without insurance are getting a helping hand with a new resource two local organizations have created.

Hamot Health Foundation and UPMC Hamot both announced a new asset to the Erie community by adding two enrollment navigator assisters.

“We’re excited that our enrollment navigator assisters can educate and provide outreach to individuals in the community who are uninsured,” said Charles Hagerty, president, Hamot Health Foundation. “Their role is to offer independent and unbiased enrollment assistance, including but not limited to completing coverage applications, gathering required documentation and troubleshooting the enrollment process.”

According to a release, enrollment navigator assisters help uninsured children and adults gain access to subsidized, low-cost and free health insurance programs through the Health Insurance Marketplace (Pennie®, Pennsylvania’s State-Based Exchange), Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP).

The enrollment navigator assister is a licensed Exchange Assister through the Pennie Exchange.

“This service comes at a perfect time for the community. After more than three years, the continuous coverage requirements authorized by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) will expire in April,” Hagerty continued. “This change will present a challenge for many individuals who may be at risk for losing coverage and emphasizes the importance of resources such as the enrollment navigator assisters.”

You can learn more about the enrollment assistance program online.