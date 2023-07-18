A select group of young, local musicians will have the opportunity to bring their talents to the stage.

Band Together Erie is a new program through Lakeshore Community Services and the Autism Society that gives children who are on the autism spectrum a safe space to play music and perform.

The program is already running in Pittsburgh as Band Together Pittsburgh. Band Together Erie will feature Erie musicians.

“We believe that there is amazing healing power through music, so we’re starting this chapter of Band Together Erie here to help with that, help people with autism and disabilities feel comfortable performing and showcasing their talents in Erie,” said Joe Lang, marketing director of Lakeshore Community Services.

Band Together Erie’s first show is on Sept. 23 at Erie Sports Center outdoor stage. Several additional performances will be held throughout the year.