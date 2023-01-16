In less than three weeks, a new restaurant will open in the historic Cashier’s House on State Street in Erie.

An American steakhouse called Bricks at the Cashier’s House will open in the first week of February. The owners of Bricks had to push their opening date back as they finish renovations to the historic building.

The owners also manage the Straw Hat Ice Cream Shop and North Row Philly in the downtown Flagship City Food Hall.

“When the spring comes around, we’re hoping to put a nice little garden in the courtyard. In the garden, we’d like to grow vegetables that will come right from the garden to your plate. We’re going to be a scratch kitchen, so everything from the vegetables, to the pasta, to the sauces, will be made in-house,” said Chris Adams, co-owner, Bricks at the Cashier’s House.

Adams added that he hopes the Erie community is excited about their food and the historic location.