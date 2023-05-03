(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A grant program to help new businesses start and grow is making its way back to Erie County.

According to a release, the Erie County Redevelopment Authority (ECRDA) is accepting applications for its StARTup Creative Business Development Grant Program where grants up to $5,000 will support business formation and growth.

Businesses less than two years old, established businesses, sole proprietorships or incorporated businesses with FEINs are eligible to apply. The StARTup Grant program has awarded 43 grants for $185,000 since 2021.

Funds for the StARTup Creative Business Development Grant Program are made possible with an American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant from Erie County and the former StARTup Incubator.

Program guidelines and eligibility requirements can be found here. The application must be completed online and is due by May 25.