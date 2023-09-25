A new business is coming to West Erie Plaza, and it’s locally-owned.

According to social media posts, the owners of Bar Ronin are opening another restaurant to the plaza. It’s called Lucero — a Spanish tapas restaurant.

Chefs Dan Kern and Adam Williams plan to open Lucero on Oct. 24. The owner of another West Erie Plaza business said that it’s great to see more development in Erie.

“Just about everything, if not everything is locally owned. There are people in Erie who want to shop local and eat local, so it really is a good attraction I think,” said Gene Britton

The previous tenant, Icing on the Lake, closed their doors in October 2022.