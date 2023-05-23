Millcreek and Fairview townships have dedicated the name of the loop inside the Millfair Recycling Center in honor of a longtime site director.

The road has been named Judy Zelina Way, thanks to her efforts in growing the Millcreek Department of Community Relations and Sustainability.

Zelina served as CRS director for over two decades before retiring in early 2023. Millcreek designed one of the roadsigns while Fairview designed the other.

She was also one of JET 24’s finalists for Remarkable Women in February.