Three new tenants have committed to Liberty Center Plaza enhancing the development of the area.

According to representatives, big changes are coming to the Liberty Center Plaza.

Over the last couple of years, the area around West 38th and Liberty Streets has seen a face lift from adding a Sheetz to the recent renovation of Tops Friendly Market.

A local representative for the plaza’s New Jersey-based owners said the plaza is stepping up with the rest of the area.

“There was concern in the past that the plaza was vacant, and people were concerned about that vacancy and I think they can really feel positive now that it’s not so much where Liberty Plaza has been as much as where Liberty Plaza is going,” said Sherry Bauer, broker and owner of Sherry Bauer Real Estate Services.

The latest leases include Erie Gymnastics Center and F&F Hibachi Express restaurant.

“We have a couple of new prospects coming and one is the former Gorbin’s store, the 28,000 plus we are close to finalizing a lease in that store as well,” Bauer explained.

Long-time tenants Werner Books are relocating and expanding to a space that was a former bank.

“Doubling the size but also adding a coffee shop which I think is going to add a lot to the plaza and a lot to this part of Erie as well,” said Kyle Churman, co-owner of Werner Books.

Werner Books has been in their original location for 13 years. Owners Kyle Churman and his wife decided they needed more space to grow.

“We were working on this for months and it’s amazing. I’ve almost been brought to tears a couple of times,” he said.

Although there are new tenants, there are still many suites available.

“We’d like to see interested parties who would like to open a restaurant or some type of a venue with a full-service bar even,” Sherry Bauer said. “It’s mixed used space so we’re open to all discussions and all interested parties.”

Bauer said that all of these businesses serve a growing residential population of more 103,000 people within a three-mile radius of the center.