Two local organizations have celebrated their commitment to helping the less fortunate in our community.

Wednesday morning, Community Shelter Services and the Kiwanis Club held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the opening of three more tiny homes at Columbus Family Village.

The tiny homes will be filled by families in need thanks to donations from several area organizations. Organizers say the tiny homes are stepping stones towards stability and self-sufficiency.

This will be making a difference to over 30 families who are facing homelessness and can now stay together.

“They come totally furnished, they will have their own bathroom, but it is an extension of the emergency shelter. What’s really nice is the bus stops here. They are guaranteed four warm meals a day. They have access to free laundry and social workers and help,” said Diane Lazette, Community Shelter Services.

The Kiwanis Family Village opened its first home in April 2023.