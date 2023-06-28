Local veterans are being welcomed into a new office that one staff member said provides easier access.

Joe Benacci, the director of Erie County Veteran Services, said the new veterans’ office opened about a month ago after renovations were completed.

He added veterans had a difficult time accessing the former office in the Erie County Courthouse.

The new office provides amenities like free parking, handicap access and not having to pass through security.

“In addition to doing all the disability claims and the benefits claim, we also have the lounge area behind us so a couple of veterans want to come in, have a cup of coffee and talk, it’s kind of a free space or a safety space for them,” said Benacci.

Benacci also said the new office also offers a computer lab.