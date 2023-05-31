(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Fishermen and boaters, there are two new water launches along French Creek.

The French Creek Water Trail begins at the Union City Dam in Erie County and flows 78 miles to the confluence with the Allegheny River.

The French Creek Valley Conservancy posted on its Facebook page Tuesday, “There are two new launches on French Creek that we want everyone to know about.”

French Creek is one of the most biologically diverse waterways of its size in the United States, according to the DCNR. It runs 117 miles from southern New York through four Pennsylvania counties to the Allegheny River, and is home to 27 species of freshwater mussels, more than 80 species of fish, and numerous waterfowl and songbird species, including bald eagles and four Audubon-designated Important Bird Areas (IBAs).

French Creek is home to the Eastern Hellbender, the largest species of salamander in North America, which was named the official amphibian of Pennsylvania.

French Creek was also named the 2022 Pennsylvania River of the Year.

One of the new water launches is located at River Mile 56 at the Miller Station Road Bridge outside of Cambridge Springs in Crawford County — the John Anselmo Launch.

The other new launch, Bertram Park Boat Launch, is located in Saegertown at River Mile 39. French Creek Conservancy stated in the post this launch is particularly important because it allows you to get off the creek upstream of the Saegertown Dam.

View an interactive map of the French Creek Water Trail here.