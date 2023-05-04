A new store to view and purchase local art opened in Waterford.

The 16441 Collective had its grand opening on Thursday. It took place until 8 p.m. at 210 High St. where they provided food and live entertainment from Rankin and Schell.

Susan Osborn, the owner of 16441 Collective, became the Waterford Library Director and realized there’s not very much retail in the downtown area.

She wanted to do something to liven it up, and her plan was to encourage Waterford retail and showcase local art.

“We have 102 pieces of local art and 21 pieces of furniture. Just beautiful the talent that the county has,” said Osborn. “We’re looking forward to cooperating more for classes and events — a space where people can create.”

If you would like details on how to showcase your art at 16441 Collective, you can check out their Facebook page.