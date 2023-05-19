A new community bank held its grand opening Friday afternoon.

Clarion County Community Bank has opened its new Flagship Community Bank on West 8th Street. It was a joint business opening in collaboration with the City of Erie and the Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership.

Flagship Community Bank is a commercial bank that derives funds from and lends to the community.

Unlike larger banks, Flagship channels their loans to neighborhoods where depositors live and work, which helps local businesses and communities flourish.

Jim Kifer, the president and CEO, said this bank is not like the others in Erie and added demand here has recently grown.

“We like to say that we’re small enough to treat you like you deserve to be treated, yet sophisticated enough to give you the services that you are accustomed to,” said Kifer.

The festivities continue Saturday, May 20. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., they will hold a community open house.

There will be refreshments, activities, and prizes including a 36-inch Blackstone griddle giveaway.