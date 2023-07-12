Safety first was the message being sent after an unveiling in Edinboro Wednesday afternoon.

Local wildland firefighters showed off the new fire danger rating sign at the entrance of Washington Township Memorial Park.

The sign features five danger ratings and Smokey the Bear to announce the risk of wildfires in the area.

District forester Cecile Stelter spoke about the importance of such a sign.

“This is one of the ways that we can communicate to the public and let them know when the danger is elevated and ask them to use care when they’re outdoor burning,” Stelter said.

Multiple firehouses from the area were on hand for Wednesday afternoon’s dedication ceremony.