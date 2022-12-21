Newborn babies at Magee-Womens, UPMC Hamot helped to remind people what the holidays are all about.

Eat’n Park partnered with Hamot to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the famous Christmas star commercial, which reminds people that by helping one another you can make the world a special place.

Babies in costume were a focus of the commercial, showing how precious life is and that there’s so many that could use a helping hand.

“A baby any time of the year makes the world a brighter place. We especially at the hospital like to celebrate the babies. Definitely the best gift under the tree,” said Karen Beardsley, public relations, UPMC Hamot.

Santa even paid the newborns a visit at the hospital.