UPMC Magee Womens Hospital celebrated mothers and their newborn babies ahead of Mother’s Day.

A former nurse at UPMC Hamot made homemade mommy & me matching hats and headbands to remind moms how special they are.

These headbands and hats will be given to moms and their newborns across UPMC hospitals leading up to Sunday.

For this first-time mom, motherhood has been more than she could ever imagine.

“It feels wonderful. This is the best gift I could even ask for. Me being pregnant for nine months wondering what is she going to look like, what’s going to happen, and finally seeing her is really just a heartbreaking moment. I had a C-section, so everything was kind of scary, but when I first heard her cry, it changed everything,” said Kaia Edmunds, new mom.

Edmunds named her daughter Leilani after a trip to Hawaii for her 21st birthday.