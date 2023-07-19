There will be $2 million being donated to the United Way of Erie County in an effort to impact the next generation.

The Erie Community Foundation is giving a $2 million Susan Hirt Hagen Center for transformational philanthropy grant to United Way of Erie County.

This investment will be used in partnership with Erie Public Schools to launch an initiative called Community Schools.

“A community school is a framework that addresses the nonacademic barriers that a lot of our low-income and disadvantaged children face on a daily basis,” said Laurie Root, president of United Way of Erie County.

According to Root, generational poverty is a social issue that is currently challenging the community.

In order to address this, the United Way has been working to get community schools to Erie High School as all the rest of the schools in the district are already a part of the project.

“It’s a big step for us and we’re kind of on the bleeding edge with the high schools. There are not too many high school community school models across the United States. So we’re forging new ground with this and we’re excited about it and we’re confident that it’s going to make a big difference,” said Brian Polito, superintendent of Erie’s Public Schools.

Root hopes that this grant will promote community development throughout Erie.

“One of the ways we need to think about that is how we support our students that are our next generation of workforce and also our families,” said Karen Bilowith, president and CEO of the Erie Community Foundation.

Polito added there’s been improvements across the district since implementing the program in 2016.

“In 2017, even after a year, we saw the value in it and included it in our strategic plan. It’s improved attendance, and its improved behaviors and grades,” Polito continued.

“We know that if we have a strong public school education system with excellent students who are graduating on time and going on to be successful in their lives, we are changing the community, but we’re also changing thousands of lives,” said Root.

Polito said the program will be ready to launch for the 2024-2025 school year.