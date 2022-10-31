All Hallow’s Eve is not only a night for fun but also a time of remembrance for some people.

A traditional ceremony honoring those who have passed away took place at Cauldron and Thorne on West 8th Street. Those in attendance could participate in several activities to remember their loved ones.

The co-owners said it’s important for people to pay their respects to their ancestors.

“We take a look at life. We take a look at those who have been along with us, continue to go with us and continue to grow. As we said our intentions and just what we want to bring into our lives for the future. We don’t forget those who have walked along as well. Tonight’s the night we get to say hi,” said Matt Miller and Sonia Miller, co-owners, Cauldron and Thorne.

The Millers said more community events are planned for the future.