Nine Erie Police Officers sworn in

Nine Erie Police Officers were sworn in at City Hall Thursday.

While these officers are new to the Erie Police Department, many of them have experience working as police for local universities and other municipalities.

The newest members of the police department are replacing officers who recently retired with many years of experience.

Mayor Joe Schember says it’s exciting to see more diversity in this class of officers. The mayor says he hopes this trend continues as the department hires more officers later this year.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny says it’s great to see more officers that reflect the community’s diversity.

“We have a good diverse group here with experience in law enforcement. It’s great that they’ve chosen to come here to Erie, it’s a tough job. Having people willing to take on a job and responsibility like this is fantastic,” said Chief Dan Spizarny, Erie Police Department.

You can hear much more from the newest Erie Police Officers on JET 24 Action News beginning at 5 p.m.