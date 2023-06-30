One of the most popular animals at the Erie Zoo returns to his habitat.

A couple of weeks ago, the Erie Zoo’s juvenile orangutan, Otis, started to show some signs of abdominal discomfort.

During this time, the zoo’s animal care team decided to keep Otis and his mom in their bedroom area so that they could monitor and treat his discomfort.

After a week of treatment, Otis is back in full health in his habitat. The animal care team suspects Otis had a virus.

“Similar to how humans can get viruses and we’re taken out for about a week. He just had that abdominal discomfort. He was showing being tired, not eating as much and some gastral intestinal stuff, too. Being able to have him back behind the scenes was really important,” said Emily Smicker, marketing & event coordinator for the Erie Zoo.

Smicker added that his absence was missed but the zoo and its guests are excited to have him back.