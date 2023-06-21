The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is considering designating Lake Erie as a national marine sanctuary.

Wednesday night, they met with the community at the Blasco Public Library to discuss the proposal with the public and answer questions.

After submitting a nomination in 2015, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is considering designating a portion of Lake Erie as a national marine sanctuary.

The purpose of the designation would be to help preserve maritime heritage, including a large number of shipwrecks in what’s called the “Lake Erie Quadrangle”.

The proposed sanctuary would contain approximately 740 square miles of Lake Erie off the Erie County shoreline.

“They talked about 196 wrecks that we know of, but only 30 of them we’ve actually found,” said William Sabatini, a maritime history expert.

And those that have had the chance to see Lake Erie’s shipwrecks with their own eyes say it’s unforgettable.

“The first time I go down and I experience a new wreck, to me, my eyes just open wide and I get to see something. But to see a ship that’s down there that looks like if you brought it to the surface could be floating is incredible,” said Thomas Musselman, a shipwreck diver.

NOAA sees a national significance to Lake Erie’s maritime history and if it becomes a sanctuary, the federal government would be able to bring in more resources for research, education, and a strong boost for tourism and new businesses.

But some voiced a concern for federal regulations to one of our most treasured resources.

County Executive Brenton Davis on those concerns:

“We’ve done some pretty extensive talks with the folks at NOAA. We’ve done a lot of research, checked the boxes to ensure that this isn’t a regulatory burden on our local industries, that it’s not a land grab,” Davis said.

Representatives from NOAA hoped to earn some community trust, adding that they won’t impact the local fishing industry or commercial freight with their actions.

“Well, this proposed sanctuary would focus on maritime heritage, underwater, cultural resources such as shipwrecks. So, any regulations would be narrowly focused on protecting those resources,” said Ellen Brody, the great lakes regional coordinator for the NOAA.

The sanctuary has the support of several local organizations including the likes of the Sons of Lake Erie, the Port Authority and the Maritime Museum.