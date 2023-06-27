(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — NOAA’s Office of National Marine Sanctuaries is hosting two virtual meetings to receive public comment on the proposed designation of Lake Erie Quadrangle National Marine Sanctuary.

According to a release, the meetings will be held via GoToWebinar and anyone is encouraged to attend.

The first meeting was held on June 27 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.; another one is scheduled for June 28 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. You can register for this event here.

In 2015, Erie County, Pennsylvania, submitted a sanctuary nomination to NOAA to protect the region’s maritime heritage resources, including a nationally significant collection of shipwrecks.

The proposed Lake Erie Quadrangle National Marine Sanctuary would encompass approximately 740 square miles of Pennsylvania’s Lake Erie waters, from the shoreline to the Canadian border.

The release states that this area represents a historically and culturally rich region where the long relationship between human activity and the maritime environment has created meaning and a sense of place — which is expressed and preserved in a wide variety of maritime cultural resources, from sacred places and cultural practices to lighthouses and historic shipwrecks.