A local nonprofit is opening its doors to help Saint Patrick’s Haven after a fire destroyed the homeless shelter’s building almost a month ago.

Saint Patrick’s Haven has relocated temporarily to the Mental Health Association so it can continue carrying out its mission of serving Erie’s homeless population.

After a fire damaged Saint Patrick’s Haven in September, the building was left in destitute condition and unable to house or serve people. But today, the shelter temporarily has a new home.

Saint Patrick’s Haven is now operating out of the lower level of the Mental Health Association after the CEO responded within an hour to the shelter’s plea for help.

The executive director of the shelter said the transition has been an adjustment, and so far there is only one major difference in their operations.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“To gain entrance into our program, it’s a first come, first served, lining up at 7 p.m. outside the east door in the back of the building. People come in, we assign them their cot, their bags are stowed, they can take a shower. All of that is the same, it’s just how you get into the building is a little bit different,” said Betsy Wiest, executive director, Saint Patrick’s Haven.

Tonight on JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com, hear from the CEO of the Mental Health Association and the process of merging Saint Patrick’s Haven into its building.