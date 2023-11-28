For Giving Tuesday 2023, WQLN invited local nonprofits on their air to tell their stories and missions.

Chantel Rodriguez, WQLN’s marketing coordinator, said the company is expecting to finish off a pledge for Giving Tuesday as their goal last month was $85,000.

“We are finishing off our fall pledge that we had for WQLN/NPR, which is all of our radio programs, so all of that is by donations and pledges to keep those programs alive,” said Rodriguez.

She added that WQLN is appreciative of the community support as they continue to put on events for members and non-members.

“Being able to give back to the community as much as they give to us I think is the basis of why we even participate in Giving Tuesday. We really want to say thank you for everything that you do,” Rodriguez said.

Lisa Louis, executive director of the Catholic Foundation of Northwest Pennsylvania, said she is sending this Giving Tuesday informing the Erie community about all things catholic.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“We drive past the parishes and the Catholic schools, and many of the ministries are maybe understated in the humble Catholic way, but today, we come together and see how many there are and the kind of work that they’re doing to help the hungry and to educate children,” said Louis.

Louis also said the regional diocese is looking to crest over the $400,000 mark this year after raising over $1 million accumulatively over the last four years.

“A giving day like this is exciting because you can see how many different programs there are that you can give to and it’s a day for us to all together and to support the Catholic ministries that have either touched our lives or that we know are doing good work in the community,” Louis added.

Louis went on to say funds that are raised on Tuesday will go towards projects that are created by each ministry.