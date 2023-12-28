As with every day of the year, children will remain the focus of the ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum on New Year’s Eve.

The museum will host its “Noon Year’s Eve” celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31. The kid-focused event will feature music, dancing and activities.

Children also can burn off some of their holiday energy throughout the museum’s three floors.

When the clock strikes noon, the museum will have a balloon drop and a sparkling juice box toast.

“It is one of the favorite events of the year. The kids love to play and they love to dance and they love to to have their own party. It is very kid-friendly and it’s family-friendly. We encourage you to come, it is a wonderful time. It’ll be the first time in our new space, so that’s really exciting,” said Julie Boam, the museum’s director of operations.

Tickets are still available for the event. You can purchase them on the museum’s website here.