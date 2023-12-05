North East Borough will soon have a new mayor.

On Monday, the North East Borough Council voted for Bobbi Jo Morey to be the next mayor. Morey will complete the former mayor’s term.

She said she grew up in North East and has a deep appreciation for the area. She added she plans to advocate for the needs of the North East community.

“North East is a great place. I really want the community to have a bigger voice than what they do right now, so one of my goals is to go out and get people engaged as much as possible,” said Morey.

Morey will take office as mayor of North East on Monday, Dec. 18.