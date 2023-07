The largest volunteer firemen’s parade in Pennsylvania took place Saturday afternoon.

The Cherry Festival Parade kicked off at 2:00 p.m. in downtown North East. It started off with emergency vehicles of all shapes and sizes.

The organizers said this parade is a way to give back to the town for the support that has been shown throughout the year.

There were bands, performing groups, the cherry fest queens and our very own JET 24 FOX66 team was in the lineup.