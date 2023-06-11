The Gibson Days are said to be one of the longest running craft and artisan festivals in North East if not all of Erie County.

Sunday was the final day of a weekend full of festivities for the community to enjoy.

After a brief hiatus due to the pandemic, organizers say turnout for Gibson Days is the strongest it’s ever been.

A total of 80 craftsmen, artisans, and vendors set up shop at Gibson Park in North East this weekend showing off their life’s work.

That’s the most that have ever been there since the North East Lions Club took over the festival five years ago.

“We find it a joy to work with all of the vendors, the people in the community and everybody who comes to visit us. That is our purpose for bringing people in here and we earn a little money that we can give back to the community because every cent that we do earn, we do give back to our community,” said Frank Mehler, president of the North East Lions Club.

Mehler said many vendors come back here year after year, adding that the business owners in town always appreciate the extra foot traffic the Gibson Days bring.

“It’s a community thing, it’s a community project, and we couldn’t do it without them,” Mehler said.

One local craftsman in attendance at Gibson Day shared with us how he feels when he’s able to make a sale.

Ryan Groney loves blacksmithing and welding. He’s made a hobby of his into a business making knives and other tools like no other.

“These are things that I’m passionate about, this is stuff that I spend hours and hours doing, something I enjoy. Obviously if somebody buys it, it’s really rewarding to see someone else go, ‘hey I really love this, I’d like to buy this from you.’ it is rewarding as I’m sure everyone here who is doing the same thing as me would understand,” said Ryan Groney, owner of Hammer Smashed Knives.

Groney said though it will take lots of time to remake an item that sells, it’s well worth the motivation it brings helping people to continue making bigger and better things.

The North East Community is looking forward to its next big event, the Cherry Festival. It starts on July 1.