The North East community, it’s fire department, and area first responders, lined the streets Monday night, saluting a fallen firefighter as his body was taken to a funeral home in preparation of services.

Shawn Giles, 53, a volunteer firefighter with the Fuller Hose Company, was killed by a reckless driver while directing traffic at a crash scene on Sunday.

Matt Mathias was in North East for that procession.

The loss of Shawn Giles has shaken North East and all of Erie County to it’s core.

Losing a first responder is never easy, but Giles was described as so much more than just a volunteer firefighter.

A father, a brother, an uncle, a friend, a volunteer firefighter and a member of the North East community — that’s the man people say Shawn Giles was.

The late member of Fuller Hose Fire Company was honored by fire and police departments from all across Erie County as his body was escorted to the Elkin Funeral Home.

Members of the community he served lined the streets to pay respect to the fallen hero.

“It’s devastating to the community. There’s so few of us that are still doing this job that a loss like this is… you can’t explain it. It’s going to be difficult, you can never replace that individual,” said Richard (sparky) Warner, chief, Elgin-Beaverdam Hose Company.

State police say Giles was hit by a car Sunday afternoon that was recklessly speeding through an accident scene where Giles was directing traffic.

The driver of that car, 41-year-old Dawaan Simmons, is now facing a number of charges, including homicide by vehicle, and accidents involving death or injury while not licensed.

According to court paperwork, Simmons has a criminal history with several previous traffic violations, one as recent as Aug. 16 when he was cited for driving without a license.

A fire police officer tells us that counseling services will be offered and provided for family as well as those who witnessed the events.

“We know that we lost a brother today and we need each other to lean on. You can see there’s people from New York, Corry, Fairfield, Harborcreek, all over Erie County, to come up here and say ‘we’re sorry,'” said Brian Shank, fire police officer.

Emergency services already face a staffing shortage that’s been dubbed a crisis.

One first responder fears what’s being called a preventable tragedy could make the situation even more dire.

“There may be fallout from it. Hopefully some positive, maybe more people will join the emergency services, maybe some will leave the emergency services because of it. Very tragic,” said Chief Warner.

North East fire departments have seen several genuine gestures over the past few days, including people dropping off food and even someone mowing the family’s yard.

Funeral arrangements for Giles will be announced Tuesday morning by Pennsylvania State Police.

Community Nursing Services, Fuller Hose Company and Widget Financial are teaming up to collect memorial funds for Giles and his family. We will have much more on JET 24 Action News at 5 p.m.