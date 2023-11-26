An annual celebration took place in North East to kick off the holiday season Saturday night.

The North East Night of Lights includes a parade, hot cocoa and cookies, carols, and a lighting of a 40-foot Christmas tree in Heard Park.

A representative of Enjoy North East said events like this are important in bringing the community together for all to enjoy.

“Something you can bring your family and friends to you gather you all have an enjoyable time it’s also to light up our park and bring attention to our community so that throughout the month people will want to come here and enjoy what time town has to offer,” said Jennifer Smith, Enjoy North East.

Smith said the event also invites people to shop local