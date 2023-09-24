The last bottle has been uncorked, the decanter has been poured, the last swish has been savored, the 2023 North East Wine Fest has ended. Sunday marked the final day of the weekend-long festival at Gibson Park.

It closes out the 42nd year that the North East community has gathered to celebrate its agricultural roots. Those roots have led to a community’s identity, wine.

The name is Wine Fest and while wine is front and center, Wine Fest aims to be more for its community.

The festival draws visitors from throughout the region with the promise of sampling the wine but the real sample poured out is what North East has to offer as a community, including its small businesses.

“It’s been a great reception. A lot of folks from pittsburgh and outside of the area. And it’s so wonderful to see people enjoying our book selection as well as gifts, really, a lot of people enjoying the festival and our town,” said Kara Haas, owner of Tia Book Cellar.

And that increased foot traffic to local businesses is by design said one event organizer. Even down to the smallest of businesses like startups launching their businesses as vendors.

“Events like wine fest are a great introduction for vendors to the community, to their market. So they try things here and they learn which products sell, what their appropriate price point is. If there’s a market for it and they develop a database of repeat customers,” said Jennifer Smith of the North East Chamber of Commerce.

Ashton Ferns of North East is a local business specializing in designer, sustainable bonsais. At the end of the fest, she was feeling the value of setting up shop as a vendor.

“A great opportunity for vendors and crafters to display all of your handmade goods. North east is a beautiful area and luckily we have an amazing crowd out here and we have the amazing north east chamber who throws this event every single year. And it’s really a great part to be a part of the community and see such local support for all the small businesses,” said Lauren McGrath of Ashton Ferns.

And with the weekend wrapped up there’s a moment for the organizers to celebrate their own success.

“We are a small group of mostly volunteers, so there’s a lot of effort that goes into putting on this event. And seeing everyone enjoying themselves and having a good time is, you know, why we do it,” Smith went on to say.