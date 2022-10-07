Hundreds of people are celebrating fall in North East this weekend.

Tonight kicked off Fall Fest 2022 at Gravel Pit Park.

Those in attendance got to enjoy live music, food trucks, and drinks from area breweries, distilleries and meaderies.

Fall Fest is not only a time to celebrate the season, but it’s also an important fundraiser for Fuller Hose Volunteer Fire Department.

“We run two engine trucks, we got a tanker truck, a brush truck, two boats. All that stuff has to come from fundraising to pay for it all. To outfit a firefighter you’re anywhere from 13 to 20 thousand dollars per firefighter between their training and their gear and everything, so we really look to the community for the support to raise the money to pay for those things,” said Adam Walker, Fuller Hose Company.

The North East Fall Fest continues Saturday, Oct. 8 from noon until 9 p.m. at Gravel Pit Park.